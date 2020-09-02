https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/parents-are-concerned-over-black-lives-matter-themed-reading-assignment

On Wednesday’s program, a listener sent Pat Gray a cellphone video to get the word out about the daily assignment her daughter, a fifth-grade student, must complete. The fifth-grade curriculum includes reading an article about the NBA and answering follow-up multiple-choice questions that are related to Black Lives Matter. Kentucky schools appear to have gone all-in on Black Lives Matter ideology. Here’s Pat with more.

Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

