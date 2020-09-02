https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-blames-salon-she-was-caught-in-during-shutdown-says-they-owe-her-an-apology

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) insists she is not to blame after getting caught violating multiple San Francisco coronavirus restrictions by having her hair done in a shuttered salon earlier this week amid the city’s lockdown, saying she was “set up” by the salon and that they owe her an apology rather than the other way around.

What are the details?

Pelosi was hit with waves of criticism on Tuesday after Fox News reported that her assistant asked a stylist to provide hair services to the speaker in eSalon the day before — despite the establishment being closed for months just like all the other salons in the city to due coronavirus orders.

The outlet published security camera footage provided by the owner, Erica Kious, showing a mask-less Pelosi strolling through the salon, as well as text messages claiming Pelosi’s assistant made the request to a stylist who rents space from Kious at eSalon.

Kious called Pelosi’s actions a “slap in the face” considering the business owner hasn’t been able to open her salon in months while Pelosi “feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

But Pelosi insisted Wednesday that she is the one who was wronged in the incident, telling reporters during a press conference, “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. And that when they said ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time’ and that we can set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a set-up, so I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.”

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting [me] up,” the speaker said.

According to the

San Francisco Chronicle:

As for the short clip showing her mask around her neck [Pelosi said]: “I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always wear a mask … And that picture is when I just came out of the bowl.”

As The Hill pointed out, “San Francisco’s guidelines state that ‘any service that requires your customer to remove their face covering are not permitted at this time.'”

Salons in San Francisco were just allowed to reopen for business on Tuesday, and are still restricted to only providing services outdoors, Politico reported.

