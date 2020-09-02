https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/09/02/pelosi-set-hair-salon-owes-apology/

As Karen wrote earlier, Nancy Pelosi decided to ignore the shutdown of California hair salons and go get her hair done. She wasn’t even wearing a mask. The owner of the salon told Fox News, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

So with the video of that visit now circulating, Pelosi was asked about it today during a press conference. She said the problem is that she’s just too trusting: “I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood Salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. And when they said we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we can set up that time, I trusted that.”

Pelosi added, “As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that.”

In my head, I’m hearing the Beastie Boys’s Sabotage at this point: “I can’t stand it, I know you planned it…”

In any case, that was not all Pelosi said on the topic because the next question was also about the salon trip. In response, Pelosi rejected the idea that she owed anyone an apology. On the contrary, she said she was owed an apology by the Salon.

“Well, I don’t. I think this Salon owes me an apology for setting up,” she said. She added, “But I will say this in fairness to him. We have to get our country moving again and I will not let this subject take away from the fact that we have 180,000 plus people who have died from this virus…” She said this while waving her hand at the assembled media. She was then handed a note with details of the coronavirus death toll. Here’s Guy Benson’s astounded reaction:

🚨Pelosi claims it’s the Salon’s fault (!) … you know, the people who can’t work at their business due to SF restrictions. They’re the villains here, apparently. She’s the victim of a “setup.” *She’s* owed the apology. Holy s*** that’s brazen. https://t.co/NnW5Jq1rJy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

It’s really incredible that Pelosi can be caught red-handed violating the rules and her response is that the people who caught her were at fault. Since Nancy seems to have missed the whole point, let me explain it. If she doesn’t really think going to a closed salon and not wearing a mask is a big deal, why should anyone else? Instead of apologizing for breaking the rules she clearly expects to be given a pass. Not only that, she expects to be seen as a victim in this. Here’s the bottom line:

We all owe Nancy Pelosi an apology. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) September 2, 2020

When reporters tried to ask more questions she cut them off and repeated her statement. “If the salon is saying that they’re able to do this and they’re not, then they should not have said that and they should not have been open for me to go there. But we trusted a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to for years.” In other words, obeying the rules is solely on the business not the elected representative who should know better.

.@SpeakerPelosi blames a small business owner for her using their salon despite a San Fran ban: “It was clearly a setup … they owe me an apology” pic.twitter.com/dYgJ91Kqkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

One final point here. By repeatedly calling this a setup, Pelosi is basically begging the media to do what they probably want to do anyway and dig into everyone involved in this to find out of maybe one of them sent money to a Republican at some point. She’s made an allegation and now it’s up to the media to substantiate it. I’m sure they’ll do their best to bail her out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

