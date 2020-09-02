https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-salon-san-francisco-setup/2020/09/02/id/985192

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused the owner of a San Francisco hair salon she recently visited of setting her up and said the woman “owes” her an “apology” after a video revealed the Democratic lawmaker visiting the business in defiance of a local community order for salons to remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since March, salons in San Francisco had been shuttered, but Tuesday were allowed to reopen for outdoor services only.

Fox News obtained a security video from the salon timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT. In the footage, Pelosi walks around ESalonSF with wet hair but without a mask on her face.

Pelosi said Wednesday she has visited the salon “over the years many times.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday, according to Fox News. “When they said they could accommodate people one at a time, and we can set up that time, I trusted that.”

She added: “As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

“The salon owes me an apology for setting me up,” Pelosi added.

“I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear my mask when I’m washing my hair,” Pelosi said. “Do you wear one when you wash your hair?”

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said Tuesday that Pelosi followed the rules of the shop.

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements,” Hammill said. “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

But salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News on Tuesday that Pelosi’s visit represented a double standard.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding she “can’t believe” the speaker did not have a mask on.

From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

