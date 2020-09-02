https://saraacarter.com/pelosis-blow-out-is-just-the-tip-of-her-marxist-light-iceberg-she-doesnt-care-about-you/

ESalonSF owner Erica Kious spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, saying she did not orchestrate a set-up to entrap Nancy Pelosi into visiting her salon on Monday for a blow-out and wash. Further, said Kious, Pelosi’s actions reveal a double standard that have led to her business suffering, as well as

Kious told Carlson that with regard to her business “for the past six months we’re pretty much done.” Fox News was the first to report and publish the security video of Pelosi in the salon without a mask on. Pelosi went to the salon despite a local ordinance keeping salons closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, shortly after Kious video was released Pelosi targeted her saying that she was set up, entrapped by Kious into the blow-out and wash. That’s just completely ludicrous.

Of course not. I don’t see footage of Kious taking her hostage or at gun point to come to her salon and get services. Moreover, Kious was stunned that Pelosi’s team even made the request and that Pelosi, whose in the elderly category, wasn’t wearing a mask at all.

Kious said ‘this isn’t political” and added she was stunned Pelosi wasn’t wearing a mask when lawmakers, like her, are insisting that everyone else should.

Pelosi is the kind of person that gets what she wants. She doesn’t care if other people suffer because of her rules. Look at how little she cares about her own state of California and her beautiful historic city of San Francisco. It’s a city that is now mired in poverty, feces and homelessness.

Look at how she fights against a border wall but has an enormous wall surrounding her palatial estate in the city. Look at her hypocrisy and then the answer is pretty clear: she is Marxist light (meaning she talks a big we should all be equal game) but doesn’t believe it one bit. She’s a limousine liberal and our country is full of them.

I tweeted about this all day and I wasn’t the only one. Pelosi was trending on Twitter for most of the day with an average of over 1.2 million tweets of angry people throughout the country that have lost their businesses or are frustrated by the rules lawmakers have put in place that prevent them from living a normal life during this pandemic.

Kious is one of those Americans. No wonder she spoke out against Pelosi’s hypocrisy. She told Carlson during Tuesday’s interview that she’s already “lost 60 percent of our clients and I’ve lost the majority of my staff. Six months is a long time to be closed down.”

It certainly is a long time but it makes it far worse when lawmakers don’t care. They don’t care because they have nothing to lose and they see themselves as above everyone else with rights and privileges that us regular ‘commoners’ don’t have.

Kious explained to Carlson how the whole blow out mess transpired. She explained, like many salons, that she has independent stylists working for her. Those stylists rent chairs in her salon as contractors and many have regular clients. She said that one fo the stylists had contacted her on Sunday night by text and said that Pelosi’s assistant wanted to set up an appointment for Monday for a wash and blowout.

In the security footage obtained by Fox News, and now played all over the world the “timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.”

It started to go down hill for Pelosi pretty quick after President Donald Trump reacted in a tweet on Wednesday mocking the House Speaker.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Well, think about it, Pelosi had no problem sharing her gourmet chocolate candy and $14 a pint ice cream that she filled her freezer with on television, while tens of thousands of people had lost their jobs. Many of those people stood in long lines waiting for food and checks just to keep their families afloat during the first wave of the shutdowns.

These lawmakers – the ones like Pelosi – don’t live in reality. They don’t know what reality is and they certainly don’t care about the American people.

The sooner voters realize this the quicker we can get them out of office and put in people who actually care and want to make a difference.

