House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got caught red-handed being a typical Democrat — do what I say, not what I do.

The California Democrats has long demanded a full shutdown of everything (she’ll be fine — she’s got a $25,000 freezer stuffed with $16 pints of ice cream), and she has called for a nationwide mandate that all Americans wear masks.

But then she was seen in security footage popping over to a hair salon to get a blowout — and she wasn’t wearing a mask (of course).

The story exploded across the internet, with most having the same view — what a hypocrite.

But you can count on the mainstream media to try to put a different spin on the clear-cut story — and it doesn’t get anymore MSM that Politico.

The inside-the-Beltway website, founded by two former Washington Post reporters, did just that. Politico reporter Carla Marinucci came to Pelosi’s defense on Wednesday, suggesting laws may have been broken in even posting security camera footage of Pelosi at the San Francisco salon.

“Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA – a ‘two party consent’ state – to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent?” Marinucci wrote on Twitter. She added a link to a Fox News report about Pelosi’s salon visit.

Attorneys were quick to point out that security camera footage is legal to air by anyone at anytime.

But apparently, Pelosi doesn’t think she has to practice what she preaches.

