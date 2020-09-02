https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/politico-reports-that-support-for-black-lives-matter-has-been-dropping-and-guess-whos-to-blame/

It seems that support for Black Lives Matter has waned over the past few months, at least according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Politico’s Laura Barrón-Lopez “reports”:

Did you catch that?

More:

The dip in support for Black Lives Matter, reflected across multiple polls in recent weeks, doesn’t come as a surprise to activists nor Democratic pollsters who expected Republican backlash to the movement’s newfound support. Favorability for Black Lives Matter dropped from 61 percent support in June to 52 percent now, according to the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted Friday through Sunday.

“This is the direct effect of the strategy of Donald Trump and Fox News,” said veteran Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher. “The movement to a certain extent, over the last month or so, had been losing ground in controlling the narrative.”

The protests were “resoundingly successful” in creating an “inflection point” around racism, Belcher said. But the drop in favorability, he continued, comes as Trump increasingly describes the protests as “violence” and “anarchy,” rather than about police brutality and racial injustice.

So, it’s not the violent rioting and looting and murder that’s hurting the Black Lives Matter movement; it’s Trump pointing out the violent rioting and looting and murder that’s hurting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Definitely not.

That’s just crazy talk.

