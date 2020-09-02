https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/safety-law-and-order-economy/2020/09/02/id/985156

Joe Biden has taken a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday indicates voters prefer Biden to Trump by 10 points.

Poll results show:

52% of likely voters say they are backing Biden for president.

42% of likely voters say they will vote to reelect Trump.

2% of likely voters say they will vote for someone other than Biden or Trump.

3% of likely voters say they are undecided or won’t say who they will vote for on Nov. 3.

The poll was conducted after the Republican National Convention and is Quinnipiac’s first poll surveying likely voters about the upcoming presidential race.

Trump’s law-and-order approach to his reelection campaign may not be working with voters, according to pollsters.

“While the president has been pushing the issue of safety to the center of the presidential campaign, it raises the question: Who most has your back, the current administration, or the challengers?” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “As racial strife, a seemingly endless pandemic, and an economy on life support unnerve Americans, voters foresee a more reliable lifeline in the Biden Harris ticket.”

Half of likely voters polled said they feel less safe with Trump as president. Thirty-five percent of likely voters surveyed said they felt safer with Trump in the White House. If Biden were president, 42% of likely voters said they would feel safer and 40% said they would feel less safe.

A majority, 57%, of likely voters also disapprove of how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, likely voters were also not impressed with Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they don’t approve of the job the president is doing, with 43% approving.

Comparing now to 2016, 58% of likely voters say the country is worse off now than it was four years ago.

“With six in ten likely voters feeling the country has lost ground, the president stares down a big gap to make up in a short time,” Malloy noted.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,081 likely voters between Aug. 28-31. It has a margin of sampling error of +/-3 percentage points.

