Democrat Joe Biden holds an 8-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Grinnell College National Poll.
Key results in the survey, released Tuesday:
- Biden has 49% support, compared to Trump’s 41%.
- Biden leads among women (56% to 34%) and suburban women (64% to 31%).
- Biden leads among non-white voters (64% to 23%), city dwellers (56% to 30%), and people who live in the suburbs (58% to 35%).
- Trump leads among white men without a college degree (64% to 31%) and white women without a college degree (52% to 43%).
- Trump also leads among rural voters (58% to 36%) and evangelicals (63% to 27%).
- Regarding the practice of voting by mail for the November election, 52% of Republicans and 57% of Trump supporters said they are concerned about election security if ballots are cast this way.
The poll of who Americans would support for president was conducted among 827 likely voters from Aug. 26-30. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. For all other questions, the poll included 1,012 U.S. adults. The margin of error for that is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.