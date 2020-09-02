https://www.dailywire.com/news/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-moving-from-residence-after-far-left-extremists-attack-it

Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told residents in his condo building on Monday that he intends to move out of the facility after it was attacked by far-left extremists, saying that he was doing so for their safety.

The Oregonian reported that Wheeler told residents that it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new place to live.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” the email said. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

The local paper reported that Wheeler bought a two-bedroom condo in the 114 unit building in 2017 for $840,000.

The Portland Police Department released the following statement following the attacks on the building:

A mass gathering devolved into a riot after individuals broke windows, burglarized a business, and lit a fire in an occupied apartment building. A group began by gathering in the North Park Blocks near Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. About 10:00p.m., a march began in the street to the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. Some in the crowd began lighting off what appeared to be illegal commercial-grade fireworks. A fire was lit in a garbage can in the street. Some windows were broken and walls were defaced with graffiti (photo). In an attempt to deescalate, officers stayed out of sight and monitored the situation from a distance. However, the vandalism and burning continued. People were seen burglarizing a business, taking furniture out, and throwing it on the fires in the street (photo). At 11:05p.m., due to the ongoing criminal behavior, the incident was declared an unlawful assembly and all persons were told over loudspeaker to immediately leave the area by traveling to the west. Failure to adhere to this order may subject them to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. About 2 minutes later, officers observed someone throw burning material through a broken window into a ground-level business in a large, occupied apartment building. Out of concern that the fire could spread, causing an extreme life safety concern, the incident was declared a riot. Arson Investigators are looking for the suspect who started the fire. Over loudspeaker, participants in the gathering were told that the area was closed to all persons, including media and legal observers, to allow firefighters to respond and extinguish the fires. Few, if any, of the persons complied. Officers began to move the crowd. Immediately officers reported rocks and paint balloons being thrown at them. Arrests were made. As the crowd moved away, some attempted to stack debris in the road to create barricades. Officers cleared them. At least one more dumpster was lit on fire.

WATCH:

Far left extremists attack an occupied apartment building in Portland and set a fire inside. There are kids living inside. pic.twitter.com/OfASXps04p — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

Antifa rioters set off fireworks at @tedwheeler’s NW Portland condo. They’ve also started a large fire on the street. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/A3KnDvCBCv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

