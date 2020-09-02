http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iQgDfaW3D-4/

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner stated that sheriffs from neighboring counties have refused to send officers into Portland to help quell the violence in the city due to “the political dynamics in the city of Portland, the elected officials not supporting law enforcement.”

Turner said that the refusal by neighboring sheriffs is “Because they see the political dynamics in the city of Portland, the elected officials not supporting law enforcement. We have great relationships with those adjoining law enforcement agencies. However, they are, just as we are, handcuffed, and we are afraid with the political dynamics of our city and a lack of support from our political elected leaders to be able to do our job and end this violence. It’s come to a point where there’s going to be a meeting of the minds, but it is — we are already in what I call a sinkhole and we’re getting deeper and deeper and deeper as we go. And so, we have to do something to end this violence, and it needs to be a zero-tolerance policy so that we can end the violence, and the elected officials, the district attorney, and our commissioners need to all be on board.”

