https://www.theblaze.com/news/prageru-video-leftist-hypocrisy-cops

Nonprofit organization PragerU re-shared a Comedy Central video from 2013 featuring comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele re-enacting a bizarre arrest attempt — and it would appear that the video is more telling of today’s police-community relations than it was in 2013.

It seems apparent that what was considered absurd, irreverent comedy back in 2013 is now a disturbing expectation in 2020.

What are the details?

The video — titled, “Key & Peele Sum Up How Leftists Think Police Should Do Their Job” — features comedians Key as a police officer and Peele as a suspect.

The video shows an armed Key approaching Peele, who is standing next to a vehicle, demanding he back away from the car. Peele, though he has his hands up, defiantly inches toward the vehicle, apparently testing Key to see how far he can push him.

“No!” Key shouts. “Don’t go near that car!”

Peele naturally does, so Key changes the trajectory of his demands: “Your butt better not hit that seat!”

When it’s clear that Peele — hands still raised in defense and butt firmly in the driver’s seat — won’t be following any of Key’s orders from this point forward, Key says, “Don’t you dare reach for that glove compartment!”

Peele naturally does, and pulls out a handgun and points it at Officer Key.

Key, clearly defeated at this point, surrenders, puts up his own hands, kneels down on the ground, and sets aside his service weapon.

Needless to say, Peele takes off in the vehicle and leaves the scene.

The video concluded, “Americans found this laughably absurd in 2013. Sadly, only some do now.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than 240,000 times on YouTube.

[embedded content]

Key & Peele Sum Up How Leftists Think Police Should Do Their Job



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

