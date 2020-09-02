https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5032001852e24a8c2115cc
Barclay Tagg, 82-year-old horse trainer, is worried about this weekend’s event for the people and the horses as protests are planned outside Chuchill Downs….
Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP are blocking attempts to force convicted terrorists to undertake a polygraph test. The UK Government wants to move ahead with the plan to gauge any potential threat they pose….
The 31-year-old mother-of-two from Reading, is awaiting the all clear for a second time after being first tested positive for Covid-19 in April and then again late last month….
Bad actors trying to trick voters into throwing away their votes are hard at work spreading vote suppression disinformation, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice….