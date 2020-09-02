https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5032001852e24a8c2115cc

Barclay Tagg, 82-year-old horse trainer, is worried about this weekend’s event for the people and the horses as protests are planned outside Chuchill Downs….

A new poll from Fox News shows Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump in three key states….

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP are blocking attempts to force convicted terrorists to undertake a polygraph test. The UK Government wants to move ahead with the plan to gauge any potential threat they pose….

The 31-year-old mother-of-two from Reading, is awaiting the all clear for a second time after being first tested positive for Covid-19 in April and then again late last month….

Bad actors trying to trick voters into throwing away their votes are hard at work spreading vote suppression disinformation, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice….

