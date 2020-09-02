https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/president-trump-calls-on-cnn-to-fire-chris-cuomo-over-comments-about-women-on-secretly-recorded-tape/

Tucker Carlson aired a secretly-recorded conversation between Chris Cuomo and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen where the CNN host complained about journalists asking him about rumors that he’s sexually harassed women in the past:

From the recording:

“Guys calling and saying ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC; used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.’ Do I look like the kind of f*cking guy who’s gotta do that?”

To be clear, this is Chris Cuomo telling Michael Cohen that he’s been accused of sexual harassment, “Tucker Carlson says CNN’s Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment”:

Over to you, CNN. Has Chris Cuomo been accused of this by CNN employees?

If so, what has been done?

“Believe all women,” right?

President Trump called for CNN to fire Cuomo over the recording: “CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

Full segment here:

Michael Cohen later confirmed the authenticity of the tape, suggesting that President Trump had something to do with its release:

This really is bad for CNN:

And how many other tapes are out there?

***

