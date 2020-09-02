https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/02/priest-asks-what-catholic-teachings-joe-biden-and-nancy-pelosi-deny-other-than-abortion/

Jesuit priest James Martin is pretty woke, and he thought it was sad that Bishop Rick Stika would question the Catholic faith of both Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Biden’s faith was a big subject during the Democratic National Convention, so it’s one of his campaign’s major selling points.

It really confuses me that both Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi time and time again state that they are faithful Catholics and yet promote unlimited abortion as well as deny so many of the teachings of our faith. Nancy stated that she will no longer support the Hyde Amendment. — Bishop Rick Stika (@BishopStika) September 1, 2020

We already know that Biden flip-flopped on his support for the Hyde Amendment during the campaign.

It is sad that a bishop again attacks the personal faith of two Catholics, inaccurately. Mr. Biden and Ms. Pelosi “deny so many of the teaching of our faith”? So many? Other than abortion, which ones? The Incarnation? The Resurrection? The Trinity? The Real Presence? Grace? https://t.co/HCq8zkjp3a — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 2, 2020

Oh, OK, so “other than abortion,” they’re both practicing the Catholic faith.

He didn’t ATTACK their faith, he questioned their commitment to the public PRACTICE of their faith. Even if it was JUST abortion (which it isn’t), that is still a pretty big foundational belief they are in opposition to. — …Lives Matter (@slight9) September 2, 2020

It’s called “Catholic lite” They have a band at service! — Jenn (@houseof33) September 2, 2020

It’s a shame someone, whose profile is with a religious collar on, thinks abortion is a minor thing to be ignored Thought shalt not murder

Abortion Me thinks he needs to carefully read this two lines. — Chris Anderson (@ChrisDA01) September 2, 2020

Yeah, kind of a biggie. — Keith ☕🥩🍻⛺ (@pplprsn1) September 2, 2020

No sin is greater than any other… Padre.. it’s either all or none. 🤦‍♂️ — JoeGaddini (@JosephGaddini) September 2, 2020

Yeah that’s kind of a bedrock principle… — Client#9 (@9_client) September 2, 2020

Just that one, tiny little issue involving killing unborn babies. But hey, they are Catholic when it comes to take communion! — Cody Wall (@codywall08) September 2, 2020

Apparently abortion is no biggie. Nothing but a thing 🤷🏻‍♀️ — JustSusan (@sjwillad) September 2, 2020

“mostly peaceful” child sacrifice. — J D (@Jdkoa) September 2, 2020

Ya might think thats a big one — 🇺🇲Enemy in the Gates 🇮🇪 (@WeAreTheWolves6) September 2, 2020

Other than that shooting the President stuff, John Wilkes Booth was a pretty good guy. — Jim Wilke (@JimWilke) September 2, 2020

Mrs. Kennedy, other than that how was the trip to Dallas? — Bill Abely (@Bill_Abely) September 2, 2020

For a man in a collar, @JamesMartinSJ seems shockingly unfamiliar with Christianity. Promoting the murder of babies is pretty high up on the list of things to avoid if you’re a Christian. Pelosi and Biden are both enthusiastic about infanticide. — Curious1 (@kuriouswabbit) September 2, 2020

Wow — Patriot Krisgator ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KrisSGator) September 2, 2020

He’s saying it’s inappropriate to attack a politician and yet he attacks Trump all the time.The other day he had a thread asking if Trump really went to Wharton or if he just took a credit or 2. I was like that’s mad petty for a priest. On the other hand abortion is consequential — nyc917 (@914medallo) September 2, 2020

He a Jesuit. Liberal as they come. — Mitch Palooza (@PaloozaMitch) September 2, 2020

Why on earth would he lock replies? — John Blackout (@WellSetBanana) September 2, 2020

Funny, he turned off comments?? — Lindan55 (@Lindan551) September 2, 2020

Notice you can’t tweet at the coward pretending to be a man of the cloth! — Reggie (@TheSarg22) September 2, 2020

So other than supporting taxpayer-funded late-term abortion, they’re both good Catholics. And no one in the media would dare ask about it.

