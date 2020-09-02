https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/02/priest-asks-what-catholic-teachings-joe-biden-and-nancy-pelosi-deny-other-than-abortion/

Jesuit priest James Martin is pretty woke, and he thought it was sad that Bishop Rick Stika would question the Catholic faith of both Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Biden’s faith was a big subject during the Democratic National Convention, so it’s one of his campaign’s major selling points.

We already know that Biden flip-flopped on his support for the Hyde Amendment during the campaign.

Oh, OK, so “other than abortion,” they’re both practicing the Catholic faith.

So other than supporting taxpayer-funded late-term abortion, they’re both good Catholics. And no one in the media would dare ask about it.

