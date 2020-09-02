https://pandemic.warroom.org/2020/09/02/raheem-kassam-everyone-needs-to-get-ready-for-carnage-following-election-day/
Raheem Kassam explains on Ep 366 of War Room: Pandemic how everyone needs to get ready for carnage following Election Day. Kassam states that there are a lot of similarities between this year’s election and the Election of 1876:
.@RaheemKassam: Everybody needs to get ready for the fact that there could likely be carnage of sorts following #ElectionDay. It could be like the Election of 1876 all over again.#WarRoomPandemic #WarRoom2020 @WarRoom2020 pic.twitter.com/hZfTM2rIYQ
— War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) September 2, 2020