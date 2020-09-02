https://www.theblaze.com/news/reporter-security-video-pelosi-salon

A California reporter triggered a tsunami of backlash on Tuesday after she seemingly excused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s glaring hypocrisy for violating California’s COVID-19 restrictions — even painting Pelosi as an apparent victim.

What’s the background?

Pelosi was busted having her hair done at a San Francisco salon Monday afternoon despite the salon being shuttered by the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions. Surveillance video released by the salon owner showed Pelosi walking around the salon with wet hair — and without a face mask.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News.

What did the reporter say?

Carla Marinucci, a senior Politico reporter covering California, responded by suggesting whether the recording of Pelosi was legal.

“Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA — a ‘two party consent’ state — to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent?” she asked on Twitter.

What was the response to Marinucci?

She did not receive the answer she was seeking — but got much more than she bargained for, instead:

“It’s security cam footage. That this is your biggest question suggests you are a part of the problem. Anything to say about the woman who owns this salon, can’t open and can’t support her 2 children as a single mother having to endure this indignity?” one person said.

“Security camera catches Democrat. Journalist blames business,” one person mocked.

“If a criminal does not consent to being videotaped by a security camera located in a business during the commission of a crime then is the footage inadmissible in court?!?!” another person mocked.

“Here’s a ‘senior writer’ at @politico who is unaware that it’s legal to videotape someone breaking the law – even if it’s the Speaker of the House,” yet another person mocked.

“Seems like the kind of thing that you, as a California reporter, should’ve investigated the answer to before tweeting, rather than instinctively seeking to run interference for one of the most powerful politicians in the country,” another person said.

“This is why Pelosi thinks she can get away with anything. She breaks the law and a reporter goes after the source, not Pelosi,” another person responded.

“That’s definitely the story here. That god***n small business and their security cameras. Good journamalisming,” another person mocked.

