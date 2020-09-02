https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/right-on-cue-white-knighting-wapo-puts-shamelessly-predictable-spin-on-nancy-pelosis-maskless-indoor-blow-out/

Nancy Pelosi exempted herself from the rules yesterday and got her hair done — sans mask, of course — in a San Francisco salon.

EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi used shuttered San Fran hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’ In security footage obtained by Fox News, #Pelosi is seen walking through the salon Monday w/ wet hair &without a face mask over her mouth or nosehttps://t.co/pPwoR3XT3X — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 1, 2020

But if you think that’s the story, let the Washington Post disabuse you of that notion right now:

GOP slams Nancy Pelosi for her indoor haircut in San Francisco, where that’s still banned https://t.co/kv4plr6b4J — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 2, 2020

We knew it was coming. Still, we can’t help but be a little dumbstruck.

“Republicans pounce on hypocritical 33 year congress woman for violating rules of her own district.” https://t.co/0MS2QPqnR5 — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 2, 2020

It’s so predictable, and yet so shamelessly hacky.

“Slams”? I think the word you want is “pounces”. Or at the very least “seizes”. https://t.co/AdLruzZ7fy — Corn Pop’s Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) September 2, 2020

When a Republican screws up, that’s the story. When a Democrat screws up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story. https://t.co/iPKzOf0gFf — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020

We know that the Washington Post is ostensibly a journalistic outlet, but they don’t seem to be clear on how to journalism.

“Nancy Pelosi gets indoor haircut in San Francisco, where that’s still banned” There, fixed that for you. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020

Was that so difficult, WaPo?

