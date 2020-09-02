https://www.dailywire.com/news/salon-owner-shreds-pelosis-claim-that-she-was-set-up-she-set-appointment-has-been-coming-in-for-quite-a-while

San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious disputed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) claim that she was “set up” by the salon this week when she broke COVID-19 restrictions and got her hair done at the salon, saying that Pelosi was the one who called and set up the appointment, and that she has been “coming in for quite a while.”

“She had called the stylist, or her assistant did, and made the appointment, so the appointment was already booked, so there was no way I could’ve set that up,” Kious said. “And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in to set her up. So that’s absolutely false.”

WATCH:

San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious blasts Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi broke coronavirus lockdown rules, got caught, and now is blaming the salon and demand that they apologize to her. pic.twitter.com/XlTbFWwdlM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 3, 2020

Check back for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

