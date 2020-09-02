https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/san-francisco-salon-owner-railroaded-nancy-pelosi-target-outrage-death-threats-will-relocate-business/

Erica Kious, a single mother and owner of eSalon in San Francisco was railroaded by Nancy Pelosi this week after she released security footage showing a maskless Pelosi getting her hair done in her shuttered salon.

Kious is now a target of death threats and will have to relocate her business.

Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday. Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.

She is also seen without a face mask… Masks are for the little people too.

No Mask Nancy! “Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst

On Wednesday Pelosi told reporters she took responsibility for “a set-up” and for being “tricked.”

Pelosi demanded that the salon apologize to her!

Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0 “I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020

Amy Tarkanian, wife of Danny Tarkanian, a Republican who has run for public office in Nevada, set up a GoFundMe to help Erica Kious relocate her family and her business because she is getting death threats.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving,” Tarkanian said.

Tarkanian said that Erica Kious is having others pack up her belongings because she fears returning.

I’ve started a gofundme for Erica to help relocate her biz of 12 yrs & employ others. She has received an outpour of praise & thanks, but also many death threats. She is having others pack up her belongings because she fears returning. #ENOUGH https://t.co/CzERRXlsUQ @gofundme — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

