Despite Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ warnings to stay away:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Donald Trump is NOT welcome in Kenosha https://t.co/YSVMZAR4rn — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump recently traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin:

Kenosha, Wisconsin, we’re with you all the way! pic.twitter.com/Xs49PEu4AP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Which can mean only one thing: Joe Biden had better get a move on!

BREAKING: Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Kenosha tomorrow. https://t.co/JgPe4fi097 — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 2, 2020

Inbox: “On Thursday, September 3, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin. Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face. “ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 2, 2020

Go figure.

Oh, now he’s going to Kenosha? — charity (@charitabee) September 2, 2020

Guess Biden saw internal polling. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Guess so! Though the external polling isn’t looking too great for him, either:

Biden+4 among RVs in Pennsylvania, per Monmouth, down from +13 in July. A narrower 1 or 3 point lead among LVs, depending on the turnout model. https://t.co/BHoox6frAh — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 2, 2020

Monmouth finds a tightening race in PA – 49% for Biden and 45% for Trump – among registered voters and within the margin of error. The race is tighter – 1-3 points – among likely voters. https://t.co/Z8tJrlJjst — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 2, 2020

Hurry, Joe!

Joe Biden is literally “following the leader.” https://t.co/gI0c0rRBl0 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 2, 2020

If he goes Monday like he planned to ahead of Trump he’s setting the narrative. Now it looks like he’s countering. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

What it looks like is that Joe Biden is desperate. Which he is, so at least it’s on-brand.

Biden playing catch-up again. He’s stuck in Trump’s OODA loop. https://t.co/8LxxP4F0cu — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 2, 2020

Despite the media’s best efforts, Trump appears to be doing a pretty solid job dictating the narrative.

1) decides against visiting Kenosha https://t.co/6LtiP41C7r 2) criticizes POTUS visit to Kenosha https://t.co/uaff7uq3gk 3) visits Kenosha: https://t.co/VpdDreOEeY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

Oh so can we expect the hysterical outrage that we don’t need partisan political figures there now? https://t.co/Yta8FcPEMX — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 2, 2020

Of course not. Don’t be silly.

I’m sure all the Wisconsin Democrats that told Trump to stay away will welcome him with open armshttps://t.co/DOHBDfCtOf — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 2, 2020

