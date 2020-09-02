https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-why-wont-biden-condemn-antifa-or-blm-violence

On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was finally forced to confront the left-wing violence that has been plaguing America’s major cities for months on end: riots in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland and Seattle, among other cities. For a full week, the Democratic National Convention ignored that ongoing violence, driven by members of the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements. The media went right along with the narrative that violent riots have been “mostly peaceful,” that conservatives were “pouncing” on occasional violence for political purposes and that the true threat to American safety could be found in Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

The only solution to America’s ills, Biden held, could be found in repeating pernicious slogans about supposed systemic American racism. On Aug. 9, Biden tweeted: “It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.” Never mind that two state investigations and the Obama Department of Justice found that Brown was justifiably shot; no facts are necessary to continue repeating mantras.