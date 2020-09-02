https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shock-video-pregnant-woman-arrested-australia-incitement-encouraging-facebook-friends-attend-anti-lockdown-rally/

A pregnant Australian mother was charged with incitement after police raided her Ballarat home this week.

The police are seen in the video raiding the woman’s home and handcuffing her in front of her family. She has absolutely no idea why they are there. The police read her her rights then cuff her. Her partner tells the police she is pregnant and has an ultrasound in an hour.

It doesn’t matter. The police tell her that her Facebook post speaking out against the coronavirus lockdown and urging friends to attend the anti-lockdown rally is against the law.

Don’t think for a second liberals and nanny-staters won’t try that here in the US.

Via 9 News Australia:

