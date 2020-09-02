https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/02/shocker-guess-what-joe-biden-was-not-asked-about-during-his-press-conference/

Joe Biden spoke today, and in a rare occurrence, he actually fielded questions from some reporters. However, it was a tightly managed event:

How did it go? Well, Biden’s take on officer-involved shootings was an incoherent mess, and he said the words “angel dust” (if that gives you any idea).

But what wasn’t Biden asked about? It starts here:

And guess what Biden was NOT asked.

That and so much more:

Biden did, however, field what he could see was a “hostile question” coming from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

Talk about a dodge.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...