New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened President Trump today after he signed a memo looking at pulling funds from New York City and other Democrat led “lawless” cities.

Cuomo went off on Trump saying her “better have an army” if he comes to New York City and “he can’t have enough bodyguards.”

This violent rhetoric is somehow allowed in this country today.

Where is Attorney General Bill Barr?

The NYPD may disagree with the boisterous governor.

He does. It’s called the NYPD. We despise Cuomo and de Blasio. cc:@BernardKerik https://t.co/zKeuE2GOtB — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 3, 2020

The New York Post reported:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday all but threatened President Trump’s safety if he returns to New York City in a rant responding to an exclusive story by The Post that Trump is looking to pull federal funds from “lawless” cities including New York. Cuomo called an emergency press briefing within a half hour on Wednesday night to tear into Trump for the order, which cites New York’s rising murder rate and defunding of the NYPD. “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” the Democrat said, all but threatening the commander in chief. But Cuomo, who like Trump hails from Queens, wasn’t done. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

It looks like ANYONE going to New York City may need a bodyguard based on recent video.

Raise your hands if you don’t recognize New York City. pic.twitter.com/tK6r1pf2p9 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) September 3, 2020

