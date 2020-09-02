https://hannity.com/media-room/squad-targets-msnbc-omar-tlaib-demand-apology-from-joy-reid-over-islamophobic-remarks/

Members of the so-called ‘Squad’ targeted MSNBC host Joy Reid Tuesday night; claiming the anchor made “Islamophobic” remarks by comparing supporters of President Trump with radicalized Muslims.

“Leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy,” Reid said. “We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming. https://t.co/megnZyL9dd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 1, 2020

Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology. https://t.co/Ei1R4FojZJ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 1, 2020

“Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous,” posted Omar on social media.

