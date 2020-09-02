https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/st-louis-man-opens-fire-asked-leave-family-dollar-not-wearing-mask/

Joc’Quinn Perry

A St. Louis man started shooting inside a Family Dollar store after he was asked to leave for not wearing a facemask.

KMOV reported:

A man started shooting outside at a Family Dollar store after he was asked to leave for not wearing a mask, St. Louis police said.

Joc’Quinn F. Perry, 29, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst

Employees at the Family Dollar store on South Jefferson in the Gravois Park neighborhood told Perry and his companion he had to leave the store because he wasn’t wearing a mask, the probable cause statement reads. Perry and his friend allegedly argued with store employees, insulted those employees and then threatened to “shoot up this place” before leaving the store.

When one person walked outside the store to make sure Perry and his friend were leaving the property, Perry pulled a pistol from his bag and fired at the victim, police said. The victim returned fire and hit Perry.