One of the major actors of the latest “Star Wars” trilogy accused Disney of sidelining his character and other minority characters out of racism.

John Boyega, who portrayed the character Finn, accused the company of not giving minority characters enough depth or character development while making white characters with more substance. He made the comments in an interview with British GQ.

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” said Boyega.

He went on to accuse the creators of hinting at a greater role for his and another minority character, but then falling short in the last movie.

“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver,” Boyega continued.

“You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f**k all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah,” said Boyega.

“I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience,” he added. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Some fans were offended and angry by Boyega’s accusations, while others were supportive of them. Boyega addressed the social media response in a tweet from his account.

“These conversations and me sharing isn’t about a witch hunt. It’s about clarity to an anger that can be seen as selfish, disruptive and self indulgent. Obviously in hopes of better change,” he tweeted.

“Bruh. In short. I said what I said,” he concluded. “Love to you all seriously. Your support is amazing!”

