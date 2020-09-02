https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/target-starbucks-employee-gets-shitcanned/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Starbucks barista makes toxic Blue Lives Matter drink and calls for more dead cops

“First were going to add bleach. Then we’re going to add blood of innocent black men.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An employee of a Starbucks inside a Target store in Indianapolis has been terminated after posting a video on TikTok showing how to make a “Blue Lives Matter” drink made of “bleach and a little blood of innocent Black men.”

Target spokesperson apologized for the “disturbing video” calling it “appalling and unacceptable.” The terminated employee of the Target store, located at 1300 E. 86th St., also “egregiously violated” the company’s food safety procedures in making the video, the statement said.

The Marxist says, “First, we’re going to start with bleach, all the way to the third line. … Going to add ice because, you know, cops love ice. In a cold foam pitcher, we’re going to add more bleach, a little blood of innocent Black men.” The narrator of the video also adds a “special blue ingredient that Starbucks has” before blending the mixture and pouring it into the “Blue Lives Matter” cup.

Playing in the background is a song titled “All I Want for Christmas is a Few Dead Cops.”