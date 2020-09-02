https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/tensions-rise-dc-black-man-fatally-shot-officer-protestors-want-police-chief?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Protests erupted in Washington, D.C. last night after an 18-year-old black man was fatally shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a police precinct and the home of Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser Wednesday night demanding answers.

Police officers were investigating reports of a man with a gun and approached a group of people in and around a vehicle. Deon Kay, the victim of the shooting, fled the scene with a gun.

“Upon seeing the officers, two of the suspects fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on their website. Kay was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Black Lives Matter DC shared their anger on Twitter yesterday writing: “NO WAY THEY GET AWAY WITH THIS. DON’T LET THE MEDIA BLACK THIS OUT LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO!!! DONT LET MPD CONTROL THE NARRATIVE! POLICE LIE!!!!! WE’RE ON OUR WAY.”

Last night, protesters called for the mayor and police to release the body camera footage. The police department posted on Twitter Thursday morning that the footage will be released today.

Protests resumed Thursday morning with activists from the Sunrise Movement demanding the mayor defund the police and fire D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. The officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave.

Tensions continue to rise between protesters and police across the country with the recent incidents arising in cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis and Portland.

