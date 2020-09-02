https://www.upliftingtoday.com/2020/09/texas-weather-forecaster-found-dead-after-admitting-sins-in-chilling-confession/

A Texas weather reporter was just found dead after posting a chilling “confession” of past “sins” on Facebook.

The New York Post reported that Kelly Plasker, a reporter with news station KCBD, took to Facebook on Sunday to share a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for.” In this confession, she claimed that a teacher groomed her for a relationship in high school.

“He was supposed to be somebody looking out for me, but instead of looking out for me he looked at me in ways that men should not look at children,” she wrote. “The bad habits and games being in that 5 year long relationship can be called grooming and abusive at times call it total manipulation. I have unfortunately carried into relationships of mine that would’ve probably been beautiful had I not been convinced that I wasn’t worthy that I was never going to be good enough for anybody with which I can make memories and growold together.”

"He snuffed out my future and my ambitions in the most influential time of my life, my prime when I had so many doors and opportunities to explore but he was selfish convincing me that he didn't want me to leave Lubbock Texas," Plasker added. She went on to appear to allude to struggles with mental health. Thanks all I needed to get out there as my final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross," she concluded. "I love you my friends. My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore." KCBD vice president and general manager Dan Jackson has since confirmed Plasker's death in a statement to PEOPLE magazine. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of KCBD weekend morning forecaster Kelly Plasker. Kelly was a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff, well-liked by viewers and admired by her co-workers. Our deepest sympathies go out to Kelly's family in this time of great loss," Jackson said. "We would like to thank the many viewers who have reached out through our social media channels in kindness and support to honor Kelly's memory." This comes two years after Plasker's son committed suicide at the age of 19. No cause of death for Plasker has been given at this time.

