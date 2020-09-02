https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/decade/2020/09/02/id/985186

America has gone through extraordinary change over its 244-year history, but the decade known as the 90s saw sweeping technological advances, world unrest and political skullduggery – altering American society forever.

As the 1990s kicked off, the U.S. was basking in the glow of Ronald Reagan conservatism as the rest of the world boiled with discontent — with the Soviet Union dissolving into 12 independent states and East and West Germany reuniting with the tearing down of the Berlin Wall.

But as “The 90s: Decade of Change” reveals, America was on the verge of its own revolution: The internet became available for unrestricted commercial use, Apple introduced its game-changing iMac computer, and Google and e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay debuted, along with online dating.

Amid this overwhelming technology explosion, the U.S. launched Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and Kuwait, faced new challenges in fighting the war on drugs and battled the scourge of the AIDS virus.

Scientists made new thrilling advances, creating the clones sheep Dolly and launching stem cell research to combat cancer and other diseases.

Music fans, having survived disco and punk rock, found themselves in the midst of a new craze: grunge, as performed by bands like Nirvana.

And President Bill Clinton was entangled in a sordid sex scandal that end in his impeachment.

Using gripping archival news footage, “The 90s: Decade of Change’’ also recounts how Americans were glued to their TV sets watching wall-to-wall coverage of the Clarence Thomas hearings and the O.J. Simpson murder trial, not to mention “Friends,” “Baywatch” and “The X-Files.”

It’s a fast-paced hour of history and nostalgia that shows how America got to where it is today — and what, whether for good or for bad, it left behind.

