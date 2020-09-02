https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/02/the-morning-briefing-democrats-cant-go-1-full-day-without-being-completely-insane-n876123

Your Daily Democrat Dose of Dementia

Happy Humpday friends and readers. If there’s whiskey in your coffee this morning we all understand at this point.

A popular, oft-used refrain regarding the Democrats these past few years is: all they had to do was not be insane. The implication there is that things on the Republican side of the aisle are pretty crazy and the Democrats had a low bar to clear. We can debate that (I disagree) in depth another day. It is, however, plain for all to see that the Democrats have indeed lost they’re freakin’ minds.

I am reminded of a conversation I had with one of my first cousins. He’s always been liberal, more progressive than Democrat these days, so we mostly talk about food and music now. While having lunch late last fall he wandered into politics and asked me where I “was on the whole Trump thing.” I calmly explained what I liked — all of it having to do with policy — but concluded by saying that what keeps me supporting him is the fact that nearly everyone on the left has become a lunatic.

This morning’s subject of mental instability comes from our nation’s capital. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — a Democrat, of course — has put together a group to determine whether the Washington Monument is a racist symbol of oppression or something.

Like I said, insane.

Tyler wrote about it yesterday:

“We believe strongly that all District of Columbia owned public spaces, facilities and commemorative works should only honor those individuals who exemplified those values such as equity, opportunity, and diversity that DC residents hold dear,” the committee’s chairs, Bowser advisor Beverly Perry and public library director Richard Reyes-Gavilan, wrote in a letter introducing the report. The commission analyzed historical figures commemorated in public monuments according to eight “DC values”: accessibility, diversity, equity, livability, opportunity, prosperity, resilience, and safety. They examined whether such figures participated in slavery, supported “systemic racism,” supported the “oppression of persons of color and/or women,” was a member of “any supremacist organization,” or violated the D.C. Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on “age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and national origin.”

Whenever the SJW Democrats start packing on the woke key words like that it all begins sounding like Charlie Brown’s teacher in my head.

The notion that the “values” that “DC residents hold dear” are now even dancing in the vicinity of canceling George Washington is all you need to know about how far afield the woke American Democrats have gone.

More:

In any case, the commission decided that only 153 of the 1,330 individuals commemorated in the names of schools, parks, government buildings, and monuments are “problematic” enough to warrant excision from the public consciousness. How generous of them! Among the damned are Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson; Declaration of Independence signers Benjamin Franklin and George Mason; inventor Alexander Graham Bell (he was a racist supporter of eugenics); and Francis Scott Key, author of the national anthem.

I’ve written and said many times that I don’t care whose feelings are hurt in the pathetic quest for woke perma-grievance. There is no level of capitulation that will make the whining stop. These aren’t fringe Democrats, these are the Democrats now.

((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))

There is no real quest for justice among the social justice warriors, there is only the warrior quest. The Democrats became so used to caving to the lunatic fringe simply because they were louder that they were soon hijacked by the outliers.

There’s a lot of talk about Washington, D.C. becoming a state. The Democrats would love that because it would mint two new Senate seats that would never, ever be held by Republicans. Looking at the kinds of Democrats the D.C. residents elect to run things at the municipal level I’m not sure that they should be allowed to run a game night in their own homes, let alone a state.

These tantrums are wearisome. The Democrats are sanctioning a re-writing of history all because they hope it will make the shrieking brats shut up.

It won’t.

Whoa

In late October 1961, a Soviet plane dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest hydrogen bomb ever detonated. Now, for the first time, you can watch the footage of the massive explosion.pic.twitter.com/R6pIq7LrTW — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) September 1, 2020

The city I most want to visit in the world.

A little reminder that many of the celebs who insist that they’ve always been consumed by a visceral hatred for Trump actually liked him.

I’m doing some amazing things with cream cheese during this plague.

