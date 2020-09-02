https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/the-rock-covid-19-family-pandemic/2020/09/02/id/985212

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife, and kids have tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram video.

“My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said in the video. “I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally too as well.”

It was a shocking statement, as Johnson appears looking well in the video, where he says his family is well and “on the other side” and “no longer contagious.”

Johnson said the health of his family is his No. 1 priority, urging Americans in the over 11-minute video to take precautions to protect themselves during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has been a No. 1 campaign talking point for the Joe Biden campaign. Johnson, a member of the Hollywood elite starring hits like “Moana” and “Jumanji,” was once rumored to be considering his own presidential run against President Donald Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

