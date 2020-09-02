http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aN0VnoRb-FM/

An 18-wheeler driver disrupted a human smuggling attempt after he noticed the seal on his trailer was broken. The discovery led to the apprehension of 10 migrants.

A tractor-trailer driver carried out an inspection on his rig before striking out on his journey. On Saturday evening, the driver notice a broken seal. The cargo company opened the trailer and found 10 people hiding inside, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

The company called the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office who subsequently contacted Border Patrol officials at the Weslaco Station. The agents identified the 10 as being illegally present in the United States, officials stated.

“The actions of the company’s driver to pre-inspect the tractor-trailer and notice the broken seal was instrumental in identifying a potentially dangerous smuggling attempt,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “His diligence not only prevented a potential detention by law enforcement but possibly prevented serious injury or death.”

Earlier on Saturday morning, Falfurrias Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint on U.S. Highway 287 observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection, the report continues. During an initial interview, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo coming from the trailer section.

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a search of the trailer led to the discovery of eight illegal aliens concealed inside. The agent arrested the driver and the eight migrants and took them into the checkpoint office for processing.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

