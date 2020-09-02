https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/trump-administration-moves-to-halt-evictions-with-new-cdc-edict/

Apparently, President Trump is canceling rent for thousands across America via an edict from the CDC:

The agency is saying it’s to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez join the administration when we weren’t paying attention?

Court challenges are expected:

We’re going to need more details, that’s for sure:

Why would anyone pay rent under this plan? Landlords who did nothing wrong will be furious:

Renters will still have to pay the full obligation, but how is that going to happen if the person is unemployed?

Kicking the can, as policy:

Yikes.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...