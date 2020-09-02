https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donaldtrump-chriscuomo-cnn-recording/2020/09/02/id/985184

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on CNN to fire anchor Chris Cuomo after a recording of a call between Cuomo and Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was released by Fox News.

In the recording, which was played on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night, Cuomo can be heard claiming that reporters have tried to get him to admit to sexual misconduct during his time at ABC News, accusations that he denies.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. The president frequently refers to the news anchor as “Fredo,” in a reference to “The Godfather” character of the same name.

“Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

