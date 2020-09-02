https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-kennedy-ed-markey-progressives-green-new-deal/2020/09/02/id/985061

President Donald Trump commented on Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s defeat in a Democratic Party primary to Sen. Ed Markey, tweeting on Wednesday that it is proof that the “Radical Left” dominates the party.

“See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump wrote. “Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser!”

It marked the first time a member of the Kennedy family had lost a statewide election in Massachusetts, according to The Hill. Markey will now run against Republican Kevin O’Connor in the November election.

Kennedy received the endorsement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the race, but Markey won endorsements from several progressive leaders and focused his campaign on fighting climate change, passing a Green New Deal and winning a general election against Trump.

The president’s remarks on Twitter fit in with his campaign’s strategy to label the Democratic Party as “radical” and “socialist,” insisting that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden will be influenced by the leftist wing of the party.

However, Politico points out that Trump’s assertion that Markey’s win is a victory for progressives in the party ignores the fact that Kennedy also ran a significantly progressive campaign.

For example, Kennedy expressed support for both the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

