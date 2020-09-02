https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-seizes-on-pelosi-hair-salon-visit-we-will-almost-certainly-take-back-the-house_3485472.html

President Donald Trump seized on a video that shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visiting a California salon earlier this week despite local restrictions that keep hair salons closed to curb the spread of the CCP virus.

Security footage showed Pelosi walking through the studio with wet hair and without a mask. A hairstylist can be seen following her with a black face mask.

“Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask–despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” the president wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Pelosi’s office acknowledged the indoor hair appointment, saying that she was wearing a mask for the entire time. A spokesman said that didn’t wear the mask for a brief period when her hair was washed.

Hammill noted that Pelosi and her staff relied on an interpretation of a person who worked at the hair salon about what was allowed to be open in San Francisco, an area that Pelosi represents. The rules went into effect on Friday, and the person was not correct, Hammill said.

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements,” Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said in a statement to news outlets. “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Hammill said. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

Hair salons in San Francisco have been closed since March. Salon operators were told by state officials that they can open for outdoor services only.

Erica Kious, who has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon, told Fox News, “One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night.”

When she learned that it was Pelosi, she said, “I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious said she “can’t control” what the stylists do if they rent chairs.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox, adding that she “can’t believe” Pelosi didn’t wear a mask. “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

Pelosi and White House officials are slated to re-start negotiations on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus relief efforts this month.

