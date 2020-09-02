https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trump-cnn-fredo-must-go/

(FOX NEWS) — President Trump on Wednesday morning called on CNN to fire its most popular host, Chris Cuomo, after the anchor was heard denying apparent sexual-misconduct allegations on a secretly recorded audiotape amid a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

In the audio recording obtained by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Cuomo told the now-former personal attorney to President Trump about how reporters allegedly were investigating claims against him while he was an anchor for ABC News.

The president took to Twitter to declare that the CNN host “must go” because of the conversation with Cohen.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

