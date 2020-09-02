http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gK1oK4qxpR8/

Twitter locked the account L. Lin Wood, the superstar defamation lawyer who successfully represented Richard Jewell and Nicholas Sandmann, the targets of media smears. Wood is now on the legal team for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year old facing murder charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A Twitter spokeswoman later informed Breitbart News that Wood’s account had been “incorrectly actioned,” and that Wood’s access to his account has since been reinstated.

Fellow Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce posted a screenshot on Twitter yesterday showing that Wood had been censored.

Twitter just made a massive mistake by censoring the top defamation lawyer in the United States Lin Wood ⁦@LLinWood⁩ lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse. RETWEET. ⁦@Cernovich⁩ ⁦@Jim_Jordan⁩ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ ⁦@MZHemingway⁩ ⁦@dbongino⁩ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/yWZJYqVdbb — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) September 1, 2020

It is unclear exactly how Wood’s account came to be mistakenly locked by Twitter, although the social media platform has been targeting other users for defending Rittenhouse’s actions in Kenosha, in which the 17-year old shot three members of an angry mob that was seen on video chasing and assaulting him, killing two and wounding one.

Earlier today, Twitter locked the account of Pedro Gonzalez, an editor for the pro-Trump commentary website American Greatness for calling Rittenhouse, who had been cleaning graffiti and protecting businesses in Kenosha from vandalism on the day of the shooting, a hero.

Hey guys as newly appointed Chairman of the @emeriticus Fan Club (Pedro Gonzalez Fan Club) I want to let you all know that Pedro is alive & well, and has not been killed by police. @jack felt it was necessary for all our safety to put him in a timeout to reflect on his hate. pic.twitter.com/hEXTU7mdz1 — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) September 1, 2020

In a statement on the Parler social network, Lin Wood urged concerned citizens to donate to Rittenhouse’s legal fund.

“I was censored today on Twitter,” announced Wood. “I focused there to take on the enemy on its battlefield. The enemy has now refused to engage me. I will now send my messages only from my Parler account. Home court advantage always helps increase the chances of winning.”

“Please visit this website [fightback.law] to donate to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund. #Fightback.”

