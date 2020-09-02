http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/27Jm4LvP_Nc/

Social media network Twitter has removed a video from an August tweet by President Trump which featured the popular Eddy Grant song “Electric Avenue” after the musician sued the president’s reelection campaign.

The Hill reports that social media network Twitter recently removed a video from a tweet posted by President Donald Trump in August featuring the song “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant after the musician sued the president’s reelection campaign on Tuesday. Grant claimed that the tweet featuring his song was copyright infringement.

The August 13 tweet featured an animated video of Democratic candidate Joe Biden attempting to push a hand-powered cart down a railway, a few short moments later a large train featuring the Trump campaign’s logo speeds by Biden into the distance as “Electric Avenue” is played in the background.

The tweet with the removed video can be seen below:

A YouTube user re-uploaded the full video which can be seen below:

[embedded content]

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that the video was removed due to Grant’s copyright claim. “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” said the spokesperson.

Grant himself said in a comment: “I call upon such arbiter, as is responsible for this sordid abuse, to come forward like a man and let’s sort this thing out, in the way that America demands when such issues are to be sorted, especially when they are wrong.”

Grant’s attorney added: “If you know my client’s reputation, then you know that this Infringing Use in connection with the name Trump in a political context is a serious transgression.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

