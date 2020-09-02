https://www.dailywire.com/news/unc-professor-author-they-have-deputized-all-white-people-to-murder-us

A professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Information and Library Science stated on Twitter that all white people have been “deputized” to murder black people.

As Campus Reform reported, associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom, who serves in the university’s School of Information and Library Science, responded to a tweet alleging Wisconsin GOP senator Ron Johnson supported “citizen soldiers” in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The tweet added, “Kyle Rittenhouse, who murdered 2 people, is a citizen soldier.”

Cottom tweeted, “They have deputized all white people to murder us.”

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was allegedly involved in a two-part shooting last week that left two dead and one injured during far-left rioting and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with first-degree murder. As The Daily Wire reported, the law firm defending him described the incident, stating that earlier in the day, their client cleaned up graffiti from rioters and that he later “received information about a call for help from a local” car dealership owner who allegedly needed protection for his properties, apparently “including two nearby mechanic’s shops,” from rioters and looters. He and a friend armed themselves and went to help, the statement said, noting that their weapons were in Wisconsin and “never crossed state lines.”

The statement said Rittenhouse was on his way to a mechanic’s shop when multiple rioters accosted him, recognizing him as one of the people trying to protect the shops in the area. Rittenhouse tried to flee as he was chased by the “mob,” and “[u]pon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker … In fear for his life and concerned the crowd would either continue to shoot at him or even use his own weapon against him, Kyle had no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers, striking two, including one armed attacker.”

On Sunday, speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash, Ron Johnson stated, “The way you stop the violence, the way you stop the rioting is, you surge manpower and resources, citizen soldiers, National Guard, and you overwhelm the numbers of rioters, so that they can’t riot, so that you can protect people’s First Amendment constitutional right to peacefully protest and that they don’t turn to riots. But I also have to point out, at some point in time, peaceful protests that don’t even result in rioting, at some point in time, become a siege. The downtown is boarded up. Those businesses are shuttered. They can’t operate. Other citizens now can’t earn a living because their businesses are shut down. … So, we also have to stop that siege on our cities.”

After she received blowback from the initial tweet, Cottom responded on Twitter, “Oh the racists are big mad about this one, I see.”

She followed with another tweet, stating, “Whew. This is gonna be a doozy. They’ve sent them body snatchers. Ah well, if this account disappears you’ll know that I took it as a sign from god.”

Cottom’s book Thick: And Other Essays was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award; the Los Angeles Review of Books said it “transforms narrative moments into analyses of whiteness, black misogyny, and status-signaling as means of survival for black women.” The New York Times Book Review stated, “’Thick’ is sure to become a classic of black intellectualism, one that ought to be read not only in African-American and gender studies departments across the country, although its lens is irrefutably and irresistibly black and feminist. It should be required reading for anyone interested in making ‘trust black women’ more than a hollow social media mantra.”

