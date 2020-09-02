https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/univ-california-system-cant-use-sat-act-tests-admission-judge-rules/

(ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER) — University of California must suspend all use of SAT and ACT scores in admissions, a judge ruled, siding with attorneys representing students with disabilities who argued those students have not been able to access the tests during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling affects six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses that have gone test-optional, giving students the choice of whether to submit their test scores when they apply.

“There’s never been such a thing as a level playing field to admissions for our most underrepresented students, but this ruling at least evened that field a significant bit,” said Mark Rosenbaum, a director of the public interest law firm Public Counsel, which is one of the firms representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

