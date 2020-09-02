https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-pelosi-says-tricked-salon-visit-set-demands-apology-salon-lawlessness/

Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday. Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.
She is also seen without a face mask… Masks are for the little people too.

Democrats have no problem destroying small businesses but they will do as they damn well please!

Pelosi later released a statement saying she was unaware of the rules.

Then at a stop later in the day on Wednesday Nancy Pelosi demanded an apology from the salon!
She only apologized for being tricked!

On Wedneday Pelosi told reporters she took responsibility for “a set-up” and for being “tricked.”

The top Democrat then demanded that the salon apologize to her!

