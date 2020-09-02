https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-pelosi-says-tricked-salon-visit-set-demands-apology-salon-lawlessness/
Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday. Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.
She is also seen without a face mask… Masks are for the little people too.
No Mask Nancy!
“Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Democrats have no problem destroying small businesses but they will do as they damn well please!
TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst
Pelosi later released a statement saying she was unaware of the rules.
Then at a stop later in the day on Wednesday Nancy Pelosi demanded an apology from the salon!
She only apologized for being tricked!
Advertisement – story continues below
On Wedneday Pelosi told reporters she took responsibility for “a set-up” and for being “tricked.”
The top Democrat then demanded that the salon apologize to her!
Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0
“I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020