The U.S. Army will investigate how Fort Hood leadership handled Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s reports of sexual harassment two months after Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in an armory room where she worked in Killeen, Texas.

Guillen’s family claims she told family members, colleagues and friends about being sexually harassed by her superiors on two different occasions. Army officials at the time of her death denied any link between the allegations and her disappearance.

“There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns,” the Army said in a press release. “Gen. (John) Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership.”

Murray is the head of the Army’s Futures Command. Major Gen. Scott Efflandt, who had been the senior officer at Fort Hood before being removed from his post on Monday, will be investigated.

Guillen, 20, was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22.

The suspect, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, committed suicide days after police in Killeen confronted him, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, chopped up Guillen’s body after attempting to set it on fire.

