Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday. Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.
She is also seen without a facemask… Masks are for the little people too.
No Mask Nancy!
Rules are for the little people.
Democrats have no problem putting destroying small businesses but they will do as they damn well please!
Pelosi later released a statement saying she was unaware of the rules.
Salons can only see clients outside their business starting in September.
On Tuesday Pelosi fled from the media who wanted to question her about her lawlessness.
