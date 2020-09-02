https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-shows-depraved-attack-of-man-hit-by-brick-in-baltimore-police-searching-for-suspect_3486070.html

Police are investigating after a man was hit by another man with a brick in Baltimore over the weekend.

Video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media on Monday, including by Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Costello wrote on Instagram, sharing the video.

In the video, a man holding a brick is seen running across a crosswalk behind another man who is walking. He then hits the other man in the back of the head without warning.

“Baltimore Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this incident and seeking any information, especially camera footage, in between the times of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.,” Costello said, citing police. He added that the incident occurred around the 100 block of W. Hamburg St. and Leadenhall St.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified told CBS Baltimore that “it happened so fast … when I saw him running I thought he was running to talk to the guy.”

The video can be seen below (Warning: Graphic):

Another witness told the Baltimore Sun said the incident stemmed from a “loud argument” between the suspect and victim. Police told Fox45 that the victim and suspect likely knew one another, although details are not clear.

Police spokesperson Donny Moses confirmed to the Baltimore Sun that the man who was hit by the brick was identified but his name wasn’t released. No suspect has been named as of yet.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore police department.

