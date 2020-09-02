http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SthyVACqRqo/

Many professional athletes have decided not to play this year for fear of contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus. Though, when it comes to Minnesota Vikings quarterback and preacher’s son Kirk Cousins, if death comes he’s ready for that.

“If I die, I die,” Cousins said during an interview on Spotify’s 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast. “I kind of have peace about that.”

When it comes to masks, Cousins does not believe that they’re effective in preventing the spread of the virus. Though, he is trying to respect the “concerns” of others.

“Brandt asked Cousins to rate his level of concern over contracting the virus on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being “the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’” ESPN reported.

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in,” Cousins explained. “But I’m about a .000001.”

Cousins continued: “I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

When asked what the reaction would be if a player sneezed in the huddle, Cousins said he thinks it would vary.

“I even think within the building, there’s gonna be a dichotomy of people who couldn’t care less about the virus, have no concern about it, have never lost a minute of sleep about it,” he said. “And then you get people on the other side of the spectrum who, every second of every day, they’re consumed with fear about it.

“What you don’t know is who’s where on the spectrum when you first go back.”

According to ESPN:

The league and the NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that a total of 10 players and other team personnel tested positive for the virus during the league’s latest testing period of Aug. 21-29. According to the data, a total of 8,739 players and personnel were given 58,621 tests during the Aug. 21-29 time period. That included 23,279 tests to 2,747 players and 35,342 to 5,992 personnel.

Cousins is entering his third season in Minnesota.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

