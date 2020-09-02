https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-coronavirus-police-fatalities/2020/09/02/id/985209

More police officers have died from coronavirus in 2020 than all other causes combined, according to data collected from two nonprofits that track law enforcement fatalities, reports The Washington Post.

At least 100 police officers have died of COVID-19 this year through Sept. 2, compared with gunfire (35), vehicle-related deaths (33) and all other fatalities (13).

The Post referred to data from the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which only count coronavirus deaths “if it is determined that the officer died as a result of exposure to the virus while performing official duties,” as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund put it.

“Substantive evidence will be required to show the death was more than likely due to the direct and proximate result of a duty-related incident.”

The NLOEMF also said it was in the process of verifying an additional 150 deaths due to COVID-19.

“By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers,” wrote ODMP executive director Chris Cosgriff.

